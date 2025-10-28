Freddie Woodman left Preston North End as a free agent last summer - and ended up at Premier League champions Liverpool

Freddie Woodman doesn’t regret his decision to join Liverpool.

The former Preston North End keeper joined the Premier League champions in the summer on a free transfer, after three years as the No1 at Deepdale.

At Anfield, the 28-year-old has assumed the role of third-choice stopper behind Brazilian Alisson Becker and Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the former Newcastle United stopper yet to make an appearance for Arne Slot’s Reds.

That could change on Wednesday night, though, when Liverpool play host to Crystal Palace in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup. Alisson’s current hamstring injury and stand-in Mamardashvili’s unlikely selection against the Eagles has opened the door for Woodman to potentially make his competitive debut for the Anfield outfit - seven-and-a-half months after his last senior outing for PNE against Portsmouth on March 15.

It’s a prospect that understandably excites the Londoner, who made 138 appearances for the Lilywhites, kept 44 clean sheets and was named the club’s player of the year at the end of the 2022/23 season.

And as he approaches the fixture, Woodman is reminded of a conversation he had with his father before signing on the dotted line for the Reds - words that changed the path he envisaged his career would take as he departed North End as a free agent.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the former PNE keeper said: “I’ve played consistently over the last five or six years, albeit in the Championship and a few Premier League games.

“I wanted to keep playing and I’m only 28, but there was a conversation in the summer where Liverpool came up. I had other options but my dad said to me: ‘How do you turn down Liverpool? You just can’t do it.’

“I’m very happy with my decision because l get to work with the best players in the world and I get to work up close with Ali and Giorgi, who are top goalkeepers who I think are only going to make me better and help my development.”

Freddie Woodman - from Deepdale to Anfield

Woodman made his North End debut in a goalless draw at Wigan on the opening day of the 2022-23 season - a game that was watched by a crowd of 15,429 inside the DW Stadium.

Liverpool’s game against Crystal Palace - the team that gave the stopper his first opportunity in the game - is a 61,00-plus sell-out.

And while all eyes will be on the Reds, who have lost their four past Premier League games, Woodman is relishing the challenge that could lie ahead.

He added: “Any time I get to pull on the jersey for this club, whether it be a pre-season game or whatever competition, I’ll always just try to do my best and enjoy the moment, because I’ve spent a lot of time playing in the Championship and so to play for a club with this history is pretty special.

“It’s clear that this club takes the competition seriously, like it does every competition. When you get to the latter stages, you go to Wembley and you see how important it is to the fans.

“We train in the goalkeeping area at the AXA Training Centre and I regularly see the photo of Caoimhin Kelleher on the wall after his success in the recent finals, and that’s how important it is.

“You can really write yourself into history if you win trophies at this club, so I know how important it is and the club recognises how important this competition is, too.”

