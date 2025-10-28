PNE picked up their fifth win of the campaign against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE have a ‘fun, young, technically gifted starlet team’, who are causing Championship opposition nightmares.

That’s the verdict of George Elek from the respected Not The Top 20 Podcast, who has praised Paul Heckingbottom and the Lilywhites’ recruitment for utilising the loan market in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End sent the Championship another statement on Friday evening as they came from 2-0 down to claim a 3-2 triumph over last season’s play-off finalists Sheffield United.

It was the latest impressive showing from PNE, who had already toppled Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Charlton Athletic at Deepdale, along with stalemates with Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

Indeed, Elek has been hugely impressed with the Lilywhites surprising start to the campaign, having initially predicted another tough season in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the respected co-host has highlighted PNE’s summer recruitment as a key factor behind their strong start.

EFL experts making exciting PNE claim

Speaking on the latest episode, he said: ‘What a game. It kind of continued in the vein that it started where each team had sustained spells where they were well on top and then the momentum would change and go the other way.

‘Preston were the latest team to find out that you can have all the ball you want, you can be well on top, you could be creating chances and then Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United before you know it will go up the other end and score.

‘North End fans sitting in the stadium would’ve probably been thinking how did that happen because they had missed opportunities in the first 10 minutes or so and had more after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a really important time for Lewis Dobbin to score, a brilliantly taken goal. He’s a player I’m really excited about.

Lewis Dobbin. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

‘Preston have a lot of really good, young loanees but Dobbin, in particular, has had a couple of loan spells and - as we often see with academy kids - they grow on loan. It feels Preston have got him at a really good time, where he’s starting to show his true level.

‘Straight after half-time, a terrible start to the second half for Blades with Tanganga kneeing the ball into his chest and then looping it over Cooper into the net.

Jebbison then scored a brilliant header. Not a hint of muted celebration from Jebbo, who was delighted with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For North End now, their home record is so good. They showed here a different way of winning at home. Previously, it’s been edging ahead, just staying ahead and then seeing the game out. Here, they battled back after being dealt with a couple of blows.

‘It’s an exciting side. A couple of players, Jebbison in particular who was a bit of a laughing stock after his loan at Watford last season, Heckingbottom showing that a bit of faith, a bit of time spent and a bit of belief into these young players can pay dividends.

‘When you consider it’s Dobbin, it’s Jebbison, it’s Armstrong and Devine, it’s a really fun, young, technically gifted starlet team who are outperforming their expectations and going toe-to-toe with decent sides and coming out on top.

‘Really excited for Preston and Hecky because they are proving the likes of me and you on our pre-season expectations completely wrong.’

Your next PNE read: Preston North End snubbed as Oxford, Sheffield United and Millwall players claim Championship TOTW honours