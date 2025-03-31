Freddie Woodman of Preston North End | Getty Images

PNE signed the goalkeeper from Newcastle United in the summer of 2022

Freddie Woodman won’t be pulling on a Preston North End goalkeeper jersey again this season - but perhaps never again.

The number one, over the international break, sustained ankle ligament damage which meant he missed last weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa. There are no doubts over the fact he would’ve started the match, inside a sold-out Deepdale.

Anyone who has listened to Woodman in an interview over the last two-and-a-half years knows that won’t have been an easy blow to accept. He is passionate about his football and the game’s tradition in this country; to miss out because of an incident in the gym is not only a poor look but a bitter pill to swallow.

“He'll be out for the season now,” said Heckingbottom. “Short term, he's really disappointed and obviously, missed the day today, which he would have loved to play in. But then longer term, we miss him now for the season. It's Dai (Cornell’s) turn to step up and he's been training hard.

“He always does support Freddie really, really well and now we get a great look at Dai between now and the end of the season. Dai's been doing in training; now we need to see it in games. It's a great opportunity for him. Dai's great about the place. But this is what you get paid for now, on the grass, so it'll be good for him.”

Woodman has been an ever-present between the sticks since signing for Preston in the summer of 2022 - when Cornell also joined the Deepdale outfit. Sunday’s outing was only the Welshman’s seventh game for North End in 33 months.

The injury to the ex-Newcastle United man comes at a particularly uncertain time, given that he is out of contract this summer. Manager Paul Heckingbottom, though, did state in his post-match press conference that the shot-stopper would be back fit by pre-season.

“Yeah, he can't do anything more on the grass, we know that,” said Heckingbottom. “As much as I'm saying now that we're looking at everyone, Freddie... I want him to just relax and his aim is to get fit, that's it. Freddie’s been great for us.

“It's more the short-term disappointment for this game which really hit him, but it'll have hit him more today. It's probably only today he's realised: ‘That's me, I'm not going to get that feeling again between now and the end of the season’.”

The PNE boss has been open about all of the players who are set to become free agents in the summer. It has been reiterated by Heckingbottom that summer transfer budget is tied up in those players, as things stand. For new deals to be offered, there has to be total certainty they are the right people to move forward with.

Woodman arrived with overriding enthusiasm, energy and confidence back in 2022. His appetite to win and compete was infectious - former boss Ryan Lowe said Woodman’s personal goals blew him away. Whether that was regarding Premier League football, or perhaps even England, only those two will know.

But his signature was viewed as a bit of a coup for Preston, and he won Player of the Year in his first season at Deepdale - while regularly posting on social media, which drove engagement from fans. But the last season-and-a-half has been a lot more up and down, with Woodman coming in for his fair share of flak.

There have still been some good moments from the 28-year-old in that time, with more than 25 clean sheets kept since campaign one. The signs do appear, though, to be pointing towards the two going their separate ways this summer.

Neither Woodman or Heckingbottom’s recent responses over the shot-stopper’s future suggested that an extended stay was that likely. It didn’t seem as though the player himself really knew what to say, but he answered with typical energy and professionalism.

After the goalless draw against former club Swansea City, he said: “Mate, I haven't heard anything so yeah, I'm playing... I'm just playing.”

If the number one does depart, it won’t feel like the worst time for all parties. A fresh start and environment may well be what Woodman - someone clearly fuelled by good vibes - needs. Externally, those haven’t exactly been there on a consistent basis over the last 12+months.

It would open up the shirt for someone to come in and grab this summer - the significance of the position cannot be underestimated. How often do managers talk about both boxes? There’s an opportunity to let someone else have a go; you wouldn’t blame Preston for taking it.

