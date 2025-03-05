Preston North End's Freddie Woodman | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The former Newcastle United and Swansea City goalkeeper is out of contract at PNE this summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has explained why a new contract hasn’t been sorted for goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The 28-year-old has been PNE’s number one for the last two-and-a-half years, since signing from Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has racked up 135 appearances for the Deepdale club and kept 44 clean sheets in total - with 17 in his first season as Woodman won Player of the Year.

Freddie Woodman | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

But, his future beyond this campaign remains up in the air with the shot-stopper in the final few months of his deal.

Woodman remains out of contract along with Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Emil Riis, Patrick Bauer and others.

The only players tied down by PNE this season, who were set to become free agents, are defensive trio Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodman spoke to the media after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against his old club Swansea City and was asked about his contract, to which he replied: “I haven’t heard anything so I’m just playing.”

Heckingbottom’s post-match press conference followed and the Preston chief was quizzed about the goalkeeper’s future, following his response.

“I'm still open to everything,” said Heckingbottom. “We've signed three or four players now who have stayed, mainly the centre-backs because there's no way we could do all that business in the summer.

“But the only money I've got at present, which I know I'll have, is players' wages. So, yeah, I'm not committing to anything as it stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That will happen in the next few weeks, definitely: yes and no's and things like that. But I can't commit to it because we'll just have the same group again.

“ I want to know exactly what we've got to play with and then you can make better decisions. We're looking at what we can get for the money.

“If I keep Freddie now, we've got Freddie. You have to all look and if that's the only money you can play with, you've got to play with it... that's it.”