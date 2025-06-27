Freddie Woodman | Ben Roberts/Getty Images.

The goalkeeper was linked with Manchester United towards the end of the season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Freddie Woodman following his exit from Preston North End.

The former Newcastle United shot-stopper joined the Lilywhites in the summer of 2022, and was PNE’s number one for three seasons. He made 138 appearances, kept 44 clean sheets and won Player of the Year in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer saw the 28-year-old - who had loan spells at Swansea, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock earlier in his career - depart upon the expiry of his contract at Deepdale. A move to Manchester United was strongly suggested in the media.

The Old Trafford club, though, announced a contract extension for Tom Heaton this week. And the latest, from Paul Joyce of The Times, is that Woodman is closing in on a free transfer to the Premier League champions.

Joyce reports that Woodman will provide cover for Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili, with Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies out on loan at Ajax and Crawley Town, respectively. PNE host Liverpool in pre-season on July 13.