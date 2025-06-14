Ched Evans | CameraSport - Ian Cook

The striker saw his playing contract expire at PNE this summer

Preston North End have restructured their footballing staff with Ched Evans offered a new role at the club.

As reported by the Lancashire Post earlier this week, the 36-year-old has been offered a new position away from the first-team. BBC Radio Lancashire have now confirmed that this is with the club’s academy, amid the Lilywhites’ plans to upgrade from category three status to category two.

To do that, PNE need an indoor dome facility - a challenge CEO Peter Ridsdale has discussed on a few occasions. It’s understood the club has two options which are being weighed up at the moment, before a final decision is made and planning application submitted.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom made his view on the category status clear last season, stating that - while it is out of his remit - he would ‘certainly be advising it and pushing towards it’ upgrading. The jump from under-18s football to the Championship has proven to be a substantial hurdle in recent years.

Former North End players, Andy Fensome and John Welsh, are both on the academy coaching staff at Deepdale - an operation which is managed by Nick Harrison. Last season, Evans was on a player-coach deal but prioritised playing after the turn of the year - he went on to make 11 appearances across the Championship and FA Cup.

It remains to be seen whether he accepts, given that Evans is said to be considering whether to prolong his playing career. The former Sheffield United and Fleetwood Town man made a remarkable recovery from a serious medical condition - relating to his spine - suffered in 2023.

North End’s first-team staff has been completed with the arrival of former Wimbledon and Southampton forward Jason Euell - who has coaching experience with Bristol City, Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic. Changes have also been made in the scouting, performance and analysis departments.

