Several changes behind the scenes at PNE

Preston North End have confirmed the appointment of Jason Euell as first team coach, and several other changes behind the scenes.

Euell joins Stuart McCall, Peter Murphy and Mike Pollitt as part of manager Paul Heckingbottom’s backroom team. The former Wimbledon man has coaching experience at Charlton Athletic, Bristol City and most recently Cambridge United, as well as England youth teams. As reported earlier this week, Ched Evans has been offered a role at the club - just not with the first team.

Head of Performance, John Lucas, departs to take up a position within the Australian A-League. He was brought to PNE in May 2022 and will be replaced by Andy Liddell. The former Barnsley, Wigan and Oldham man has worked in fitness coaching at Ipswich Town, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Rapid Bucharest.

Head of Recruitment, James Wallace, is bringing in Tom Reeves as Chief Scout. He has worked at Middlesbrough and Norwich City as a senior scout, previously. Ben Smith has transitioned from a Performance Analyst to Head of Technical Scouting, to complete the recruitment team.

As previously communicated, the partnership with recruitment analytics company MRKT Insight has ceased. Charlie Ager returned to Preston in December of last year to work as Head of Performance Analysis. He is joined by Joe Walmsley, from Wigan Athletic. James McGown and Tom Hughes have both moved on.

