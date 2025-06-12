Paul Heckingbottom | AFP via Getty Images

PNE have signed four players to date

It’s been a busy start to the summer transfer window for Preston North End and the Lilywhites are not finished there.

It’s understood that the Deepdale club expect to make another four signings after their free transfer swoops for Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin and Jordan Thompson - while paying training compensation to Charlton Athletic for Thierry Small, who became the fourth recruit last Friday.

Preston plan for the bulk of their remaining business to be permanent, with manager Paul Heckingbottom having stressed last season that North End should try to have players of their own. He also highlighted the quality that can be picked up in the loan market, though, and at least one temporary recruit is anticipated this summer.

North End have added a goalkeeper, midfielder, right-back and versatile wide player so far. They plan to bring in two forwards this window, with permanent and loan options being considered. As reported by the Lancashire Post last weekend, PNE have been holding discussions with three striker targets.

What’s left for PNE to do?

On paper, Iversen, Thompson and Valentin fill the voids left by Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden - though concerns would be warranted over the latter’s defensive traits being replaced. While a different profile to Jayden Meghoma, the versatile Small can operate in the position played by last season’s loan man.

With Emil Riis, Layton Stewart and Ched Evans gone from the 2024/25 squad, two strikers being targeted comes as no surprise. A right centre-back has also been mentioned publicly. The fourth target - given the exits of Sam Greenwood and Duane Holmes - is likely to come in the attacking department. Should anyone leave the club this summer Preston would plan to replace them.

