Filip Marschall

The Lilywhites have had a busy start to the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have been linked with Filip Marschall and face competition from two Championship clubs, according to reports.

The Lancashire Post reported last month that the Lilywhites had expressed an interest in the 22-year-old shot-stopper. Marschall made 46 appearances on loan with Crewe Alexandra last season, following temporary spells at MK Dons and Gateshead earlier in his career. He kept 16 clean sheets for the League Two outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also penned fresh terms at Villa Park in December, having reportedly been tied down until 2027 prior to that. Preston brought Daniel Iversen back to the club this summer, permanently, to replace the departing Freddie Woodman. But, Marschall is thought to be viewed as a potential, up-and-coming number two.

Fellow Championship interest

It has been reported that Norwich City and Millwall are also in the hunt for Marschall this summer, with both clubs keen to bolster their goalkeeping departments. The Lions released Liam Roberts and Lukas Jensen is sidelined with an Achilles injury, leaving ex-PNE boss Alex Neil on the search for reinforcements.

Norwich City, meanwhile, have added Dan Grimshaw to their ranks after seeing Angus Gunn depart. The Canaries are believed to be looking at further additions between the sticks, though. Jakub Stolarczyk has been linked in recent days, with a bid reportedly rejected by Leicester City.

North End have made four additions so far with Jordan Thompson, Pol Valentin and Thierry Small all arriving as well as Iversen. Preston expect to make at least four more signings, with two of those strikers. PNE’s other goalkeepers, Dai Cornell (34) and James Pradic (20), are both out of contract in 2026.

Your next PNE read: New club reportedly joins Coventry City and Southampton in transfer race for Preston North End loan star