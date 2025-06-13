Norwich City and Millwall reportedly rivalling Preston North End in transfer race for Premier League talent
Preston North End have been linked with Filip Marschall and face competition from two Championship clubs, according to reports.
The Lancashire Post reported last month that the Lilywhites had expressed an interest in the 22-year-old shot-stopper. Marschall made 46 appearances on loan with Crewe Alexandra last season, following temporary spells at MK Dons and Gateshead earlier in his career. He kept 16 clean sheets for the League Two outfit.
He also penned fresh terms at Villa Park in December, having reportedly been tied down until 2027 prior to that. Preston brought Daniel Iversen back to the club this summer, permanently, to replace the departing Freddie Woodman. But, Marschall is thought to be viewed as a potential, up-and-coming number two.
Fellow Championship interest
It has been reported that Norwich City and Millwall are also in the hunt for Marschall this summer, with both clubs keen to bolster their goalkeeping departments. The Lions released Liam Roberts and Lukas Jensen is sidelined with an Achilles injury, leaving ex-PNE boss Alex Neil on the search for reinforcements.
Norwich City, meanwhile, have added Dan Grimshaw to their ranks after seeing Angus Gunn depart. The Canaries are believed to be looking at further additions between the sticks, though. Jakub Stolarczyk has been linked in recent days, with a bid reportedly rejected by Leicester City.
North End have made four additions so far with Jordan Thompson, Pol Valentin and Thierry Small all arriving as well as Iversen. Preston expect to make at least four more signings, with two of those strikers. PNE’s other goalkeepers, Dai Cornell (34) and James Pradic (20), are both out of contract in 2026.
