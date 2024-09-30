Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE's academy operates at category three level

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says recent discussions have taken place about the club’s academy setup.

The Lilywhites have had very few youngsters come through the system and feature regularly for the first team, over the last decade. PNE operate at category three level, with director Peter Ridsdale having outlined the challenge of climbing in that regard.

If North End are unable to rise to category two and beyond, though, Heckingbottom feels new avenues must be explored - in order to try and get the maximum out of Preston’s academy. Currently, the jump to the first team is sizable in the eyes of North End’s boss. He’d like to close that, if possible.

“I had a conversation with Nick (Harrison) about that last week,” said Heckingbottom. “About how we bridge that gap from the 18s to the first team, because no doubt it’s big. This is a Cat-3 academy. So, to me, the needs of a Cat-3 academy are totally different. I think that jump from what the young lads face in their games and programme, to then step straight into the first team programme, is really difficult. We need to find ways to bridge that gap.

“We have got to do that. Unless we change academy status, in the meantime we’ve got to do that ourselves. So yeah, we’ve had good discussions about that. Otherwise, you tend to get lost. You have players jumping up and being around the first team, but they are not playing games. So, what is their programme? What does it look like? We need to make sure they are the hardest working group of players at this club. So, we want to put things in place to try and change their programme and deliver that.”

Several professional contracts have been handed out in recent seasons, but minutes on the first team stage have been in very short supply for youngsters. Granted, Kian Best did make 12 appearances in the Championship last year.

In the main, though, it’s been a challenge - with players often going out on loan to non-league in order to get experience of senior football. Heckingbottom would be in favour of trying to improve the club’s academy status, but admits it’s not his business or decision.

“That is out of my remit,” said the PNE boss in last Thursday’s press conference. “I will not be involved in that. I would certainly be advising it and pushing towards it, but I am not paying for it.”