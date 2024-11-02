It's something supporters have noticed in recent Deepdale outings

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman has provided some clarity on the Lilywhites kicking away from the Alan Kelly Town End, in the second half at Deepdale.

In recent home outings, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have attacked the PNE end - behind the goal - in the first 45 minutes. That is not the norm for North End - who have traditionally done the opposite. It means Preston are shooting towards the away fans in the second half. Skipper, Whiteman, says the team has stuck with it since beating Watford 3-0 in early October.

“Yeah, we started on a good run,” said Whiteman. “Then, I can’t remember who flipped us round - I think it was Watford, and we won. We’ve been six or seven unbeaten, bar that game today. So, we have obviously stuck to that and it’s worked. Today is disappointing, but there is a game on Wednesday night and we have to learn from it. We’ll debrief on Monday and we have to look forward.”

Whiteman played 84 minutes of Saturday’s 1-3 defeat to Bristol City - a first Championship loss at home under Paul Heckingbottom. The 28-year-old was equally as shocked as his manager, to see Yu Hirakawa’s controversial opening goal stand. But, in terms of the team’s performance on the day, the number four admitted Preston were not at the races - and that they didn’t deal well enough with the threat of Bristol City, specifically on transition.

Post-match, he said: “Obviously, there is the big talking point in the first half. I don’t think Freddie (Woodman) can quite believe what has gone on, to be honest. He’s scooped it out of his hands and gone on to score. I think reactions give it away in football. He has said something about the green zone. It’s apparently touched somewhere on his arm which isn’t - but we’ve watched it back and you can clearly see. Again, I don’t want to get into too much trouble saying it.

“I want to focus on us. First half, we played some good stuff and got up to that final third, but lacked the quality. I think it was two teams who cancelled each other out, bar two moments on the counter attack. We’ve watched them all week and if you give the ball away cheaply, they’ve got players - Sykes, Wells and people like that - who are quick and cause damage on the counter attack. Everyone is going to be looking at the defence, but it’s all of us.

“The manager alluded to the fact you can’t really fault our endeavour; it’s just moments of quality really and that is throughout the team. Decision making... and that is where we are at. At Plymouth, we scored three goals - outstanding - but conceded three really poor goals. Today is quite similar in that. I don’t think it’s us, conceding those sort of goals. We are normally solid and reliable, but at the moment we’re leaking too many.”