PNE were beaten 1-3 by Bristol City at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was left to rue a ‘diabolical’ decision - but also his side’s performance - in Saturday’s 1-3 loss to Bristol City.

The Lilywhites fell behind after six minutes, but TV replays showed that Yu Hirakawa had used his hand to knock the ball past PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman - before scoring. Three minutes into the second half, Sam Greenwood scored his third goal in as many league games - with a well placed free-kick.

Preston were level and then looking to turn the game around, only to be pegged back almost instantly - when Nahki Wells headed home from Mark Sykes’ cross. And, with nine minutes to play, Max Bird fizzed home inside the box to secure the points for the visitors.

On the decision, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, listen, we will get another apology this week. We had two apologies for two bad decisions at Millwall. We had an apology for a decision at Burnley and we will get another one for that, I am sure. And, they will get more games to go and referee. There is nothing we can do about it. It’s diabolical, unacceptable and we keep getting the wrong end of them. Hopefully, it evens itself out.

“One of them is saying they have seen something, that they have obviously not seen because it didn’t happen. So, yeah, miles off it. We have had four now in the last seven games or whatever it was, from the Millwall game. But, it’s part of the game and we have to accept it. We have been fortunate enough to, although it has cost us points, ride through those. We’ve been able to get back in games and get our heads above water. Whereas, today, it has affected us.”

Moving on from the decision, PNE’s boss was disappointed with the goals his side conceded - and admitted the Lilywhites were not at the races in the final third. He credited the Robins for their work without the ball, but equally felt Preston needed to be much better in possession.

“First half, I thought we were good,” said Heckingbottom. “To come back from that, we were dominating but it sort of set the tone of the game. So, my frustrations are that - as good as we were first half - the tone of the game was set by that. So, they defended really well and looked to counter. We dealt with it really well first half and second half, we got ourselves back in the game. At that point, I was really confident we would go on and win. But, three minutes later we gave a poor goal away.

“Then, we were back in that tone of the game again which the referee set in the first half - where they could sit and defend really well and look to break on us. So yeah, the second and third goals are down to us. We are disappointed with those. As the game wore on, we just didn’t have enough to break them down. We needed one of those moments, when we got in behind. But, I think of our 14 or 15 shots - the goal aside - I think the ‘keeper only had one save to make.

“Freddie (Woodman) didn’t have one to make, but I am bothered about us and we didn’t do enough. I would’ve fancied us if we’d have kept it at 1-1 for longer, definitely. But, after their second goal, we didn’t do enough to go and get that second goal. I think (Bristol City) have been a much better team, in possession, than that - in terms of trying to dominate the ball. They’ve had lots of efforts and chances; they obviously saw and respected our home form and our performances.

“I thought it was a little bit different, in terms of them with a back four, looking to counter. I knew they would be well organised and the other one was, because they had lost (Ross McCrorie) - who had been playing left back and pushing on high - we knew there would be a slight change of shape. They changed that again when they lost the right back. I did feel (a lack of control) but a lot of that was down to us needing to be better with the ball.

“First half, we had a lot of control and needed to be patient because they defended. Second half, we didn’t have much and a lot of that was down to them. The state of the game allowed them to defend that way. But, the one thing for us is that we weren’t good enough, creative enough or clinical enough to get back in the game. We needed to be better everywhere (on the ball) - to create more chances, hold the ball, get us up the pitch, the final ball and decision.”