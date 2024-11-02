Liam Manning's side ran out 1-3 winners at Deepdale

This could’ve been all about a shocking decision and moment of controversy - and that still stands as a big moment in the match - but in the end Bristol City were well worthy of their 1-3 victory against Preston North End. The Lilywhites were left stunned and shocked to see Yu Hirakawa’s goal stand on six minutes, after the number seven knocked the ball past Freddie Woodman with his hand and finished. Come full time, though, it spoke volumes that PNE’s performance was an equal source of frustration.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side rallied after that early setback and had first half openings - but opposition shot-stopper Max O’Leary was not worked. Three minutes into the second half, mind, the goalkeeper was picking the ball out of his net. A free-kick, in a central position on the edge of the box, had the feel of a penalty for on-loan Leeds United man Sam Greenwood. His technique in those situations is exquisite and he gobbled up the chance to equalise - with a whipped dead-ball effort into the bottom right corner.

But, any momentum which seemed with North End, as a result, was completely and utterly zapped - and never rediscovered - when Nahki Wells headed home almost instantly at the other end, from a pinpoint Mark Sykes cross. Preston had not covered themselves in glory for Hirakawa’s opener - despite the controversial nature of it - and the second didn’t make for great viewing either. The poorest of the lot was yet to come, though

For goal number three, on 81 minutes, Heckingbottom’s back line was carved wide open. Hirakawa was a nuisance all afternoon; embracing the role of pantomime villain. A slick flash of combination play led to Max Bird fizzing the ball into the corner and securing three points on the road for the Robins. Minus the handball, this was the type of gritty, away display which North End supporters would’ve lapped up.

Bristol City, to their credit, were stronger, sharper and faster on the day. Preston defended poorly and struggled to create much at all, but the major issue was their lack of answer to the Robins’ intensity, aggression and energy. And when the Deepdale outfit are outdone in those three departments, you will rarely see them pick up any points.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts (Bowler 67’), Whiteman (Okkels 84’), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer (Holmes 67’), Greenwood, Riis. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Best, Ledson, Thordarson, Stewart. Attendance: 14,261 (944 away)