PNE were beaten by Bristol City on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom defended his starting lineup against Bristol City - in wide areas particularly.

The Lilywhites fell to a 1-3 defeat against the Robins, at Deepdale. The PNE chief made six changes from the Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal - as Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer, Brad Potts and Emil Riis returned to the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of those decisions were expected, but another start for Jeppe Okkels felt in the offing - after the summer signing caught the eye in midweek. Heckingbottom went with Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Brad Potts to provide the width - in the absence of Robbie Brady.

When asked about Okkels and Kian Best being on the bench, Heckingbottom said: “Because of our shape. Neither of them have played left wing-back while I have been here, as good as Brad or Kaine - simple. Kaine was outstanding against Luton and he was really good first half... a big threat.

“We changed him, because their two lads who had just come back from long-term injuries were on their left side - so we put Kaine on the right. Then, the change after that was to go to a back four and get more attacking players on. But, Jeppe has never played wing-back. He is a winger, so we would be leaving ourselves open I think.”

On whether the loss is a reality check, he added: “We have just lost a game of football, that’s all we’ve done. Nothing changes now, in terms of how we’ll go and approach Sunderland. Until there are (transfer) windows, nothing changes one little bit. Of course, people coming back from injury and suspension, 100 per cent that is a totally different dynamic to the group. But, it’s pointless moaning about it.”