A controversial opener at Deepdale in the game against Bristol City

Bristol City’s opening goal at Preston North End was clouded in controversy on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins hit the front after six minutes at Deepdale - but there were strong appeals for handball from PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. Television replays showed that Yu Hirakawa had indeed used his hand to push the ball past North End’s number one, before running the ball into the empty net.

North End had got themselves in a mess, when Jordan Storey headed a bouncing ball back towards his goalkeeper and Hirakawa applied the pressure. But, the reaction on the field from Woodman, Liam Lindsay and co was instant.

It goes down as Hirakawa’s second goal of the season, after he netted in the Robins’ recent 2-0 win at Middlesbrough. The attacker was signed from Japanese side Machida Zelvia in the summer, on a season-loan move to Ashton Gate.

Referee on the day at Deepdale, Tom Nield, was not initially selected for the fixture. But, following a late drop out from Geoff Eltringham, he was called up. Nield officiated Preston’s 1-1 draw at Boro earlier this season. Saturday’s encounter is his 11th game of the campaign.