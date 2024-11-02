Preston North End fell to a 1-3 defeat at home to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
1. Freddie Woodman - 5
A mix-up with Storey for the Robins' controversial opener - but he could've taken control of the situation better. Hot and cold with his distribution.
2. Jordan Storey - 4
A poor header back towards his own net led to Hirakawa's opener. Got sucked in for the third goal.
3. Liam Lindsay - 4
Sent a header over in the first half from a corner. Wells got away from him for the visitors' second and Bird spun off him for the third.
4. Andrew Hughes - 5
Off the pace first half and didn't exactly play to the whistle for the opener - albeit it shouldn't have stood. Part of a poor defensive performance.