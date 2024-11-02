'Struggled', 'Untidy' - Preston North End player ratings vs Bristol City with 4/10s in drab defeat

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 20:06 BST

How we rated the PNE players against the Robins

Preston North End fell to a 1-3 defeat at home to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

A mix-up with Storey for the Robins' controversial opener - but he could've taken control of the situation better. Hot and cold with his distribution.

1. Freddie Woodman - 5

A mix-up with Storey for the Robins' controversial opener - but he could've taken control of the situation better. Hot and cold with his distribution.

A poor header back towards his own net led to Hirakawa's opener. Got sucked in for the third goal.

2. Jordan Storey - 4

A poor header back towards his own net led to Hirakawa's opener. Got sucked in for the third goal.

Sent a header over in the first half from a corner. Wells got away from him for the visitors' second and Bird spun off him for the third.

3. Liam Lindsay - 4

Sent a header over in the first half from a corner. Wells got away from him for the visitors' second and Bird spun off him for the third.

Off the pace first half and didn't exactly play to the whistle for the opener - albeit it shouldn't have stood. Part of a poor defensive performance.

4. Andrew Hughes - 5

Off the pace first half and didn't exactly play to the whistle for the opener - albeit it shouldn't have stood. Part of a poor defensive performance.

