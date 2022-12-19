PRESTON NORTH END ‘REALLY’ INTERESTED IN LIVERPOOL STARLET

Preston North End suffered their second successive home defeat at the weekend as they were narrowly beaten by QPR in the Championship. Jimmy Dunne scored the only goal of the game at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites fell out of the play-off spots as Neil Critchley claimed his first victory as QPR boss, with the London club now sitting above Preston after scoring more goals so far this season. Ryan Lowe’s side will face Huddersfield Town in another home clash on Boxing Day, with the Terriers picking up only one win since October.

Here is today’s Championship transfer news...

VALENCIA 'LEAD' RACE FOR BURNLEY TARGET

Burnley have fallen behind in the race to sign Universidad de Chile forward Lucas Assadi, with Valencia now the frontrunners for his signature. The 18-year-old has a €2m release clause and has also attracted interest from Benfica. (El Desmarque)

SHEFF UTD WONDER-KID 'JOINS' MAN CITY

Sheffield United's teenage midfielder Kylan Midwood has reportedly joined Manchester City after attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United. The 14-year-old has been impressing for the Blades' U15 side. (Football League World)

BOURNEMOUTH 'PREPARE' BRISTOL CITY DOUBLE SWOOP

Bournemouth are reportedly preparing to make a move for Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott in January. The Cherries were linked with the latter last summer. (Sunday Mirror)

HULL CITY 'SET' TO MAKE OFFER FOR HIBS ACE

Hull City will be the first club to make a concrete offer to sign Hibs defender Ryan Porteous next month. The 23-year-old's contract will expire in the summer and he has since attracted interest from the likes of Sunderland, Watford, West Brom and Norwich. (Scottish Sun)

BOLTON 'EYE' AMBITIOUS MOVE FOR HUDDERSFIELD STRIKER

Bolton Wanderers are said to be targeting a surprise move for Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward, whose contract will expire in the summer. The 32-year-old scored 14 goals in the Championship last season. (Alan Nixon)

EVERTON 'JOIN' RIVALS IN RACE FOR BIRMINGHAM CITY STAR

Everton have reportedly joined Liverpool and Leeds United in monitoring Birmingham City teenager George Hall. The midfielder has made five starts in the Championship this season. (Daily Mail)

PRESTON NORTH END ‘REALLY’ INTERESTED IN LIVERPOOL STARLET

Preston North End are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Liverpool’s Bobby Clark next month. The 17-year-old joined the Reds from Newcastle United’s academy last year. (The Chronicle)

WATFORD KEY MAN 'COULD' LEAVE ON LOAN IN JANUARY