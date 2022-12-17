Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe left frustrated with defeat to Queens Park Rangers

Jimmy Dunne scored the only goal of the game from a corner as North End were second best for much of the contest.

It puts a dampener on PNE’s recent form, having won four of their last five games going into the defeat against the London side.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe reacts to the QPR game

Ben Woodburn and Brad Potts both had chances for North End but neither could find the back of the net.

Lowe was still without half a dozen first team regulars with short term injuries and after a triumphant win over Blackburn Rovers last week with a thin squad, he knew it could have been asking too much to expect the same again this week,

Lowe said: “I'm frustrated really. After the Lord Mayor's show last week we knew we weren't going to get the same performance because to get two of those is very hard, especially in the Championship. I just thought we lacked a bit of quality.

"Queens Park Rangers came here and did a job, if anything it should have been 0-0. They have had a couple of good chances to score, so did we. I didn't see the ball going into the back of the net for both teams until Ryan's got a glance on it from the corner and Jimmy Dunne, it's just hit him on the knee and gone in.

"That's the bit of fortune that they had and we didn't but ultimately it was more of a frustration for us in that if you can't win it, don't lose it.”

Lowe was left bemoaning a lack of quality again at Deepdale as North End’s home record continues to be below par.

The PNE boss however admitted his side did not deserve to win.

He said: “You'd always say the issue is just a bit of quality in front of goal and you'd have to say it's the same again today. Potts had a volley towards the end and he's scored a few of them, a few worldies, and Woody's had a chance.

"Nothing really felt to Ched as much today but I thought he worked his socks off and it was a tough afternoon. We had one or two fly across the box.

"I'm not sitting here saying we should have won the game, I'm sitting here frustrated. I thought it was going to be a 0-0 until they got a goal that skimmed off Ryan's head and came off their lad's knee.

