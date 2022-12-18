Four 5/10's and one 7/10 - Preston North End player ratings after defeat to Queens Park Rangers

Preston North End suffered defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, despite the two sides being in opposite form.
PNE came into the game with four wins from five whilst QPR had only managed one draw and four losses in their previous five.
Jimmy Dunne scored the only goal of the game for the London side in the second half and it proved enough as Neil Critchley celebrated his first game in charge of Rangers with a win.
Here’s how we rated the PNE players on the day...
1. Preston North End players react to conceding Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers - Saturday 17th December 2022 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Preston North End players react to conceding
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Freddie Woodman - 7
One of few North End players that looked sharp and up and at it. He could do nothing about the goal that flew past him from close range. Dealt with all other shots on goal with no fuss.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Jordan Storey - 6
He dealt with what QPR threw at him for the most part and more often than not they were running at him from deep with little challenge.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
4. Liam Lindsay - 6
Fell below his usual standards on the day, slicing clearances and losing out on a few headers to Lyndon Dykes. Seemed to be struggling towards the end with a knock which may have hampered his performance.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd