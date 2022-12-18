Queens Park Rangers boss Neil Critchley discusses 'special' win over Preston North End

Jimmy Dunne diverted Kenneth Pael’s corner into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar in the second half of the game and it was enough to give the London side all three points.

It was Critchley’s first game in charge of QPR having been appointed this week. The visitors were out of form going into the match, North End the opposite.

The win saw Rangers jump up into sixth place ahead of PNE despite having the same points and goal difference, having scored more this season.

Queens Park Rangers manager Neil Critchley

Speaking after the game, Critchley said: “It feels very special. We had to show two sides of our game today. I thought we were good in the first half, we had control and looked like the most dangerous team.

"We obviously hit the post and then scored in the second half from a corner that we worked on yesterday. It just shows you that details matter in this league.

"We've had to put our bodies on the line and block and defend, there were some set pieces towards the end, and I thought we did that manfully. To come away from home to a team that is in form, and keep a clean sheet, and get three points, is a great start for us.

“I actually turned to the bench and said to them we could do with scoring now whilst we're on top. You know with Preston and the form they're in, being at home, that they'll have a spell at some point. I would have linked for us to have seen the game out in a different fashion, with us having the ball a bit more and us making use of our counter attack situations.

"Considering I've come in this week, and the players have had a lot of information this week, I couldn't have asked for any more of the players, I thought they were excellent. It's our job now to go and back that up.”

There was little to split the two sides in the game when it came to clear cut chances. Although QPR were enjoying more of the ball and looking better on it, they were struggling to find a breakthrough until they did from a set piece.

Critchley was pleased with the resilience of his side meaning that one goal was enough and felt they deserved the three points.

He said: “We did a bit of work on the training ground this week on how we want to defend. That was one of the messages to the players, we've got to improve at both ends of the pitch if we want to be at the top end of this table. We've either got to score more goals or we've got to be better at keeping clean sheets.

"To come away and keep a clean sheet, it gives you a chance to win the game and we've done that.