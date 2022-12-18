Preston North End youngster still in dreamland despite defeat to Queens Park Rangers

The 17-year-old came off the bench for his first significant minutes after Jimmy Dunne had already scored the only goal of the game.

It was the third time that Cross-Adair had pulled on the North End shirt for the first team, making his debut against Stoke City in October before coming off the bench last week at Ewood Park in the win over Blackburn Rovers.

Having previously only got a handful of minutes, Cross-Adair played 22 minutes for PNE against QPR, a big step for a boyhood fan of the club who signed his first pro deal this week.

Preston North End’s Finlay Cross-Adair battles with Queens Park Rangers’ Ethan Laird

He said: “It was really good, I got 20 minutes or so out there today so I'm pleased with that, other than the result, I'm quite pleased.

“I do feel a part of the first team now. I've been up at Euxton for the past few months now and I've been involved in a lot of the matchday squads so I do feel a part of the first team squad now.

"I'm 100% living the dream. It feels weird, even today coming onto the pitch and I'm looking round and there are fans everywhere. It does feel weird because even a couple of months ago I was sat next to the dugout with the youth team players watching the game.

"Even before I was a scholar I was going on loads of games, sitting in the stands and watching players on the pitch. To be a player now and coming onto the pitch, it does feel weird but it's really pleasing for me.”

Though 22 minutes might not sound like much to most, it’s a significant step for Cross-Adair who is looking to build a reputation as a first team player.

An option up front as North End were searching for goals, the youngster was stripped and ready to come on before having to add his layers back on as he patiently waited for his chance at a chilly Deepdale on Saturday.

The North End supporters is already thinking of the dream scenarios as well...

He said: “The gaffer told me to get warm and then he showed me back, I looked at the big screen and it said there was still 15-20 minutes to go in the second half. I was thinking 'right, I've got a bit of time here to come on and do something'.

“I don't think the ball went out of play for a little while so they told me to put my jacket back on. Then they said to the fourth official that the next time it goes out I'd be coming on. It was a bit weird coming on as early as that, I'm really proud of that - the fact that he's showing faith in me. I appreciate that.