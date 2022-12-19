Ryan Lowe offers Preston North End injury update as FOUR players could return next week

Lowe was without seven on Saturday as North End lost 1-0 to Queens Park Rangers and admitted that he could have named two of those players on the bench for the game but opted not to risk it.

Troy Parrott is still a long term absentee whilst Sean Maguire, Robbie Brady, Alan Browne, Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann and Emil Riis are all also out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter two could have featured on Saturday whilst Lowe also told the club’s media that Hughes and Browne also have a chance for next Monday’s game.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans after the match

On returning players, he said: “We could have a lot - I keep saying it, don't I? We had two yesterday that could potentially could have been involved but I don't want to set them back too long. I felt with the group that played last week and the bench, I thought we would have had enough to get a result.

"We'll definitely have a few back for Boxing Day. I would have kicked myself if they'd have been out for five or six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was Ali and Emil and if I'd have done that and lost them for a long time I would have been kicking myself. I definitely wasn't going to do that.”

North End were found lacking in quality on Saturday as they could not find a way to score, not for the first time this season at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe was not too disparaging post match however and wouldn’t fault the players’ commitment.

He said: “You can't question any of it when it comes to effort, even towards the end, I think there could have been a few more minutes added on if you ask me, but we were really pushing towards the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If that goes in it's 1-1 and everybody's happy. It hasn't been great, but the fact of the matter is we get a draw.