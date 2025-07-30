Ched Evans | CameraSport - Ian Cook

The Welshman has rejoined Fleetwood Town after leaving PNE

Ched Evans has explained his decision to move on from Preston North End and prolong his playing career.

Last week, it was announced that the 36-year-old’s time at Deepdale had come to an end with him joining Fleetwood Town for a third spell at Highbury. Evans still had a coaching deal at PNE and was offered a role within the academy, but opted to sign for the League Two club.

Mid-way through last season, the striker - who had penned a player-coach contract in the summer of 2024 - decided to focus entirely on playing. Evans added 11 appearances to his North End tally, with his overall record 16 goals in 103 outings. In an interview with BBC Lancashire Sport, the Welshman admitted he struggled with his hybrid role.

“The player-coach role was something I thought I would really enjoy, and when I passed my A licence - the fact I got offered that, I was privileged and grateful,” said Evans. “The idea of it and the concept were completely different.

“As you know, I can’t do 50/50 - trying to balance that aspect of training one day, then maybe not the next. Or, dropping out of training because there were too many numbers, I tried to deal with it and I couldn’t.

“I spoke to Paul and explained that it was really weighing me down. I tried it for a good few months but, in the end, I needed to do one or the other and my preference is football.

“I got back training and stuff and came on in a few games, and felt good. At the end of the season I had a chat with the manager and we spoke about what he wants to do, as a manager. As my manager, I had to accept it.

“He has got a plan and needs to do everything he can to make that work. I agreed with everything he said because ultimately, it is his job on the line. We left on really good terms; I wished him all the best.

“Although it was a sad kind of thing, as I loved it at Preston, the love for football outweighed that. Leaving a club on good terms, like Preston, was probably the best way I could’ve asked for.”

Evans added: “I got offered to help out with the Under-18s and 21s, if that happens. It was something that did excite me and it took me months to make a decision, because if I take the job with the 21s I am retired; I don’t think I was ready to make that decision.

“I was actually in the car with my nine-year-old son and he asked how the meeting with Peter went. I told him and he went, ‘I’d play me, because you only get one chance’. I went, ‘Do you know what? You are right.’ I’ve got really good memories of Fleetwood.”

