Emil Riis | CameraSport - Ian Cook

Huddersfield Town swooped in early doors to land Ryan Ledson

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only one of the players to leave Preston North End this summer has signed for a new club, but there is no lack of speculation.

Ryan Ledson, after his seven-year stay with PNE came to an end, quickly sorted a move to League One outfit Huddersfield Town - who have been particularly active in the transfer window to date, and will be targeting promotion back to the Championship under new manager Lee Grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, a handful of Championship clubs have been linked with Emil Riis. The Dane opted to move on to pastures new this summer, with Sheffield United and Coventry City both credited with interest. It’s understood that Bristol City have also entered the race for the 26-year-old, who is yet to decide on his future.

There was plenty of talk around a potential move to Germany for Riis - who made his ambition to play as high as possible clear following the final day of the season. However, a switch to a fellow second tier club looks to be on the cards as things stand. The Blades, though, are parting ways with Chris Wilder - a long-term admirer of Riis’.

Freddie Woodman, Patrick Bauer, Kian Best and Kian Taylor were the other pros to exit after the 2024/25 campaign. Rumours around Bauer and Taylor are yet to surface, but Best has been linked with Chelsea in recent days. Reports since have stated that a move is close to being completed; time will tell if so.

Goalkeeper Woodman looked in line to secure a transfer to Manchester United. At the end of last season, it was claimed that the Old Trafford club were ‘closing in’ on a deal to land the former Newcastle United man. Nothing has transpired on that front to date, and a deal to extend Tom Heaton’s contract has reportedly been agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Under-19s front, PNE let Ayden Garrigan, Cole McGhee, Dylan Gairns, Peter Critchley and Tommy Davis go. McGhee was on the bench away to Coventry City earlier this year but won’t be staying around. Sheffield Wednesday are thought to be in for the defender, after he had a trial with the Owls a few months ago.

Aside from Jayden Meghoma - who is currently away at the U19 Euros with England - transfer talk has been rife around Preston’s loan men last season. Sam Greenwood has been linked with Leicester City, Ryan Porteous is said to be of interest to former club Hibernian, and others, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden reportedly has second tier suitors.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End's last 9 opening day games as countdown on for Championship fixture release day