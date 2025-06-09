Kian Best in action | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The defender is leaving Preston North End upon the expiry of his contract

Chelsea are understood to have expressed an interest in departing Preston North End defender Kian Best.

The local lad is leaving the Lilywhites upon the expiry of his contract this summer, following a brief loan spell with Bohemians. And, it’s believed that enquiries have been made by the Premier League giants - who have monitored Best since his England U19 call-up in November 2023.

Best joined hometown PNE as an U9 and went on to make 17 appearances for the first team, having signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2023. Amid injuries, an opportunity on the senior stage presented itself at the start of that campaign - and he would feature 14 times across all competitions, under former boss Ryan Lowe.

The left-footed defender went straight out of the academy and on to the Championship stage, starting the first five games of that season - before a run of four straight starts in November. After that, Best appeared in two more league games as a substitute - but did come off the bench against Chelsea in the FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge.

Best operated at left centre-back in a three and at left wing-back for Preston. His one assist came in the Lilywhites’ 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. At academy level he also featured in a defensive midfield role. Best won the Marbella Cup with England U19, and scored and assisted on his debut for the Young Lions.

Around that time there were links to Fulham, and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq reportedly saw an approach turned down last summer. Best, who won Young POTY in 23/24, struggled to get a look in this season. He made two substitute appearances under boss Paul Heckingbottom, in the Carabao Cup against Harrogate Town and Arsenal.

Best’s farewell to Preston North End

There were ugly headlines following Best’s release from the club this summer, with the 19-year-old suggesting publicly that he had found out via social media. That was denied by CEO Peter Ridsdale in a subsequent interview with BBC Lancashire. Best then thanked PNE for his many years at the club.

On Instagram, he wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone at @pnefcofficial for the past 12 years. From joining at 7 to making my debut 10 years later it’s been some journey. Being a Preston lad I would have loved for it to continue but that’s football.

Thank you to all the players and staff that helped me on the way. Lastly, I am grateful to the fans for the support. I’ll always be one of your own. UTW 💙🤍’

