Kesler-Hayden in action | CameraSport - Stephen White

The defender won Player of the Year at Preston North End in 2024/25

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season’s Preston North End loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden has another Championship club chasing his signature, according to reports.

After winning Player of the Year at Deepdale in 2024/25, speculation around the full-back’s future has swirled this summer. Latest reports suggest that Aston Villa are expected to sell the 22-year-old permanently, with play-off semi-final losers Coventry City, and relegated Southampton, both linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Middlesbrough are said to hold an interest in signing Kesler-Hayden. Boro, though, are yet to appoint a successor to Michael Carrick. Last month it was reported that Coventry had prepared a £5million bid for the Villa man - who made 51 appearances in all competitions for Preston last year, and scored two goals.

Kesler-Hayden has a long-term contract at Villa Park, with five appearances made for the first team. He had loan spells at Swindon Town, MK Dons, Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle prior to his spell at PNE. The 22-year-old admitted towards the end of last season that his immediate future is down to Villa.

Speaking in May, he said: “I think it depends... if I was coming to the end of my contract there, then I'd probably have more say. But the reality is I'm not. So while you're in the contract, obviously there's not too much that I can do and it's just up to them on my future and what that holds... we'll see."

He added: “I'm sure there will be conversations to be had there. Until then, I won't know anything. It doesn't really matter what my say is at the moment, but obviously I love the club and I've loved my time here. I'd love to play for this club again. This club will go on to bigger and better, but until I've had those conversations, we won't know.”

Your next PNE read: Simon Grayson lands next job in management