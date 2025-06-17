Sam Greenwood | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

The Leeds United man spent last season on loan at Preston North End

Sam Greenwood is being linked with one of the relegated Premier League clubs after his Preston North End loan spell.

The 22-year-old had his second temporary move away from Leeds United last season, as he made the move to Deepdale. That followed a year at Middlesbrough, with Greenwood racking up similar numbers in both spells.

He scored seven and assisted three goals in 45 outings for Preston, having managed five goals and three assists in a Boro shirt the previous campaign. Now, with one year left on his Leeds contract, Leicester City are said to be weighing up a push for Greenwood.

The former Sunderland and Arsenal youngster is unlikely to feature for Leeds in the Premier League. Earlier this summer it was reported that the Elland Road outfit would seek £10m for the sales of Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi.

The Daily Mail, in addition to crediting Leicester with interest, suggest that Sunderland have Greenwood on their radar. The attacking midfielder is a big Black Cats supporter, and head coach Regis Le Bris is said to be eyeing ‘potential domestic bargains’.

What Greenwood has said on his future

When asked towards the end of last season, he said: “Obviously, I always focus on the present and focus on each game as it comes. It's a big decision. I'm in the present at the minute and I'll come to that at the end of the season.”

As far as Preston’s fellow loan men last season go, speculation has not been in short supply. Kaine Kesler-Hayden - triple Player of the Year winner - has been mentioned as a target for three Championship clubs.

This week, talk of a return to Hibernian for centre-back Ryan Porteous has surfaced - though the Scotland international is said to have MLS and Championship suitors. Jayden Meghoma is currently away at the U19 European Championships.

