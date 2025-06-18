Preston North End's Will Keane (with Bristol City's Zak Vyner (photo: David Horton/CameraSport) | David Horton/CameraSport

Not long to wait until fixture release day in the Championship

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League clubs learned their 2025/26 fixture schedules on Wednesday but EFL clubs must wait a bit longer.

Preston North End and the rest of the Football League will discover their matches on Thursday, 26 June at 12noon. This is a later time to the usual 9am, with the Carabao Cup round one draw then taking place - on Sky Sports News - at 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship season kicks off across the weekend of 8-10 August, one week later than League One and League Two. Liverpool host Bournemouth on Friday, 15 August in the Premier League curtain raiser.

Back to PNE, and for manager Paul Heckingbottom it will be his first opening day in charge of the Lilywhites. The 47-year-old was appointed two league games into last campaign, following Ryan Lowe’s sudden departure.

Joining Preston in the second tier are promoted trio Birmingham, Wrexham and Charlton, along with relegated Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester. They replace Leeds, Burnley, Sunderland, Cardiff, Luton and Plymouth.

PNE’s last nine opening day fixtures

2024/25: Preston North End 0-2 Sheffield United

2023/24: Bristol City 1-1 Preston North End (Keane)

2022/23: Wigan Athletic 0-0 Preston North End

2021/22: Preston North End 1-4 Hull City (Riis)

2020/21: Preston North End 0-1 Swansea City

2019/20: Millwall 1-0 Preston North End

2018/19: Preston North End 1-0 QPR (Browne)

2017/18: Preston North End 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday (Johnson pen)

2016/17: Reading 1-0 Preston North End

Your next PNE read: The Preston North End faithful’s verdict after Craig Hemmings issues season review