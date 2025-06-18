Preston North End's last 9 opening day games as countdown on for Championship fixture release day
Premier League clubs learned their 2025/26 fixture schedules on Wednesday but EFL clubs must wait a bit longer.
Preston North End and the rest of the Football League will discover their matches on Thursday, 26 June at 12noon. This is a later time to the usual 9am, with the Carabao Cup round one draw then taking place - on Sky Sports News - at 4:30pm.
The Championship season kicks off across the weekend of 8-10 August, one week later than League One and League Two. Liverpool host Bournemouth on Friday, 15 August in the Premier League curtain raiser.
Back to PNE, and for manager Paul Heckingbottom it will be his first opening day in charge of the Lilywhites. The 47-year-old was appointed two league games into last campaign, following Ryan Lowe’s sudden departure.
Joining Preston in the second tier are promoted trio Birmingham, Wrexham and Charlton, along with relegated Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester. They replace Leeds, Burnley, Sunderland, Cardiff, Luton and Plymouth.
PNE’s last nine opening day fixtures
2024/25: Preston North End 0-2 Sheffield United
2023/24: Bristol City 1-1 Preston North End (Keane)
2022/23: Wigan Athletic 0-0 Preston North End
2021/22: Preston North End 1-4 Hull City (Riis)
2020/21: Preston North End 0-1 Swansea City
2019/20: Millwall 1-0 Preston North End
2018/19: Preston North End 1-0 QPR (Browne)
2017/18: Preston North End 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday (Johnson pen)
2016/17: Reading 1-0 Preston North End