Ryan Porteous | CameraSport - Stephen White

The Watford man joined Preston North End on loan for the second half of last season

Hibernian are reportedly weighing up a return for last season’s Preston North End loan man Ryan Porteous.

The Lilywhites snapped up the Scottish centre-back on loan from Watford, in January, following injury to Jordan Storey. According to The Herald, North End beat Hibs to that particular deal. Porteous arrived on transfer deadline day and went on to score one goal in 11 appearances for PNE.

He didn’t feature in the final four games of the campaign and was absent from Steve Clarke’s latest Scotland squad for friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein. Porteous made it clear, while at Preston, just how important representing his country is to him. It is suggested that could hold the key to luring Porteous back to Easter Road.

Hibernian are said to be studying ‘the financial implications’ of re-signing the 26-year-old this summer. Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror report that Porteous has options in the MLS as well as suitors in the Championship.

He has two years left to run on his contract at Vicarage Road, with Tom Cleverley having been replaced in the hot seat by Paulo Pezzolano. Porteous left Hibs for Watford in January 2023 and has played 82 games for the Hornets.

What Ryan Porteous said on his future

“It's not on my mind,” said Porteous, towards the end of the season. “I know it's cliche to say that you're taking it game by game and all that but literally, my goals were to come and play for Preston - the best I possibly can for them - and put myself in the best possible position in Steve Clarke's eyes. I know, as a gaffer, that he has put a lot of trust in me and that he wants his players to be out playing regularly.”

