The former Cardiff City and Blackpool man is at PNE for the season

Nothing is imminent with regards to Josh Bowler’s loan spell at Preston North End potentially ending.

It has been reported in recent weeks that the Nottingham Forest man’s temporary stay at Deepdale could be brought to an early end. However, he was then handed a surprise start in the recent 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday and featured in the following games against West Brom and Oxford United.

Game time has been infrequent for the 25-year-old - who recently changed agency. It’s understood that the loan exit of Jeppe Okkels to Aberdeen has no impact on Bowler’s situation and if the PNE man did depart this month he would be replaced.

It was always said that Bowler staying put at Preston was a possibility, due to the circumstances with his loan move from the City Ground. No recall clause was included in the deal and therefore another club would need to come in for the wide man, in order for him to move on.

Should nothing transpire on the transfer front then Bowler will see out the season at North End and remain part of the manager’s plans. PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom has played any questions over Bowler’s immediate future with a straight bat.

“I don't know what the noise is,” Heckingbottom last said. “Josh is fine. I speak to him all the time about his situation and what he needs to do to get the game time.

“I think he respects that and knows it's my decision and call. Likewise, I know he wants to play. When windows come around it's always as simple as that. He's happy here, he enjoys it here... he just wants to play more football."

Bowler was snapped up on transfer deadline day in the summer as Heckingbottom’s first signing at Preston. The former Cardiff City loanee has gone on to make 12 appearances and eight starts in a North End shirt - racking up 600 minutes of football.