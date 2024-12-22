Nottingham Forest man changes agent during Preston North End loan spell as transfer window approaches
Preston North End loan man Josh Bowler has changed agent mid way through his spell at Deepdale.
The Lilywhites snapped the tricky winger up on transfer deadline day in the summer. He became Paul Heckingbottom’s first and only signing after being appointed on August 20. Since then, regular game time has been hard to come by for Bowler - who was not involved in Saturday’s loss to QPR.
He had been featuring more in recent weeks, with nine appearances made across all competitions. Bowler, who has started six of those games, is yet to score his first goal in a North End shirt. Now, he has opted to change agency - moving away from Straight Ace Sports Management.
Bowler is now with CAA Base, who are a leading agency in the sport and represent several of football’s star names. Heckingbottom himself is represented by them and the person representing Bowler is Harry Hickford, whom the PNE boss knows well too.
Hickford was the agent of ex-Sheffield United man George Baldock, who tragically passed away this year. He also looks after the likes of Dele Alli, Ryan Yates, Ike Ugbo and Sydie Peck. He said on Instagram: ‘Delighted to now be representing @joshbowler. Thank you for the trust, Josh. Let’s get to work.’
