Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE signed the winger on transfer deadline day in the summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are in discussions with Nottingham Forest over potentially cancelling Josh Bowler’s loan deal at Deepdale.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom made the winger his one and only signing in the summer transfer window, after being appointed as boss in late August. But, regular game time has been hard to come by for the ex-Cardiff City and Blackpool wide man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowler has made nine appearances across all competitions for Preston, with six of those starts and 335 minutes of Championship football played. Now, it’s understood that PNE are exploring the possibility of ending the agreement with the City Ground outfit.

But, the Lancashire Post understands that is made more complicated by the fact no recall clause was inserted in the loan deal. North End signed Bowler for the season and there was even an option-to-buy included, but Forest were not given a recall period in January.

So, both clubs are in dialogue to try and find a resolution. The most straight forward, and potentially only, one would be for another club to come in for Bowler. The 25-year-old is under contract at Forest until 2026 and has just changed his agent.

Bowler was not included in Preston’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers, with permanent summer recruit Jeppe Okkels picked instead. Should Bowler stay at PNE beyond the January transfer window then it’s believed he will still be considered for selection and come back into the boss’ thinking.