Aberdeen’s option-to-buy Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels would likely see the Scottish Premiership club break their transfer record.

The Dane reunited with his former Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin this week as he made the temporary switch to the Pittodrie Stadium - five months on from his reported £1.7million move to PNE from Dutch club FC Utrecht.

A permanent option has been inserted in the loan agreement and it’s understood that the fee would be seven figures - Preston were aiming to agree a buy-option similar to their outlay for Okkels. Aberdeen’s record transfer is the £1m paid for Paul Bernard.

The 25-year-old could make his debut for the Dons on Sunday against Hearts. Okkels has made 13 appearances and three starts for Preston, having only played five games for Utrecht - whom he joined in January 2024 for a reported £3m fee. He hopes to get some much needed game time under Thelin.

"We have spoken a lot,” said Okkels. “First of all, I know him and what he expects from his players, how he sees football and what he wants. That is something I have been used to before and hopefully that will be a good fit. For me, the situation I came from in Preston... I was lacking game time.

"It can be a good mix of me bringing some quality to the team and as well I can get a lot of time on the pitch, which I need and I am really looking forward to. I think it is a good fit. He is one of the managers who is down-to-earth, hard working and also calm and focused on the road.

“I only have good things to say about him. I also have to come here and show myself. It is not as if I can come here and get minutes from something before in Sweden. I am really focused to once again show who I am and bring the quality I have and I will deserve the time I get on the pitch hopefully."