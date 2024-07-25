Birmingham City have won the race to sign Marc Leonard. He is joining on a deal worth £500k. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A long running Preston North End transfer saga is coming to an end as one of their targets heads to League One.

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of former Preston North End transfer target Marc Leonard, it has been confirmed.

Leonard for the last 18 months has been strongly linked with a move to Deepdale, but a move this summer wasn't expected to materialise. In June, the LEP reported that talks did take place over a possible deal, but wages were a sticking point, and as a result a deal could not be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That one is pretty close,” Davies admitted to our friends at ham-city/chris-davies-confirms-birmingham-city-signing-marc-leonard-brighton-blow-coventry-city-4715964 in a post-match press conference on Wednesday (July 24).

“That will be our eighth signing of the transfer window, it’s a huge volume of players already but we need more. It’s important we have depth for the games we’re going to play, it could be touching 60 games.

“That’s another good player. It starts with the character - are they hard working and can they fit into that ethos? Is he good on the ball and is he physical enough on the ball? He ticks all the boxes. He’s someone who’s young and ready to improve, he fits the profile of being on the way up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad