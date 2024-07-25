Preston North End transfer interest in €2m former Everton star inspired by Frank Lampard
Preston North End are reportedly interested in signing Isaac Price but face competition from a Championship rival.
According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Lilywhites are interested in Price but they face competition from West Brom. The Baggies are ahead of North End in the race and are working on a deal with Standard Liege for what would be a permanent move away from Belgium.
The cost of the transfer could be around €2m. Personal terms are being discussed over what would be a five-year contract, and Liege are already on the search for a replacement.
Price is a midfielder capable of playing as an attacking, central and defensive midfielder. He has been with Standard Liege for a year after being allowed to join them on a free transfer. Price signed a four-year deal wit them and last season, he got two assists and a goal as his side finished fifth in the Belgian top-flight. Price has also been capped four times by the Northern Ireland national team.
Price made his professional debut as a footballer for Everton, coming through their youth ranks. He made three senior appearances for the Toffees and was given his debut by England football legend Frank Lampard. Price has two games of Premier League football under his belt, both as a substitute and credited Lampard's influence for where he is today.
“(Lampard) was massive for me,” Price said in an interview in October 2023.
"I learnt so much while he was there. I had my debut… at Arsenal (in May 2022) and ever since then I felt like he really taught me a lot of stuff.
“He gave me my debut, he put a bit of trust in me. I was training with the (senior squad) regularly so I was learning a lot of things. Had it gone differently at Everton and he’d had the players he needed to get results maybe I’d still be there.
