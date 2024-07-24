Preston North End have done a few bits of transfer business this summer.

The Lilywhites are preparing for the 2024/25 Championship campaign and supporters will hope that they can break in the top six this season, but it will be a tough ask. The teams coming down from the Premier League will have big pockets because of parachute payments, and then there's the likes of Leeds United and West Brom who suffered defeat in the play-offs last season.

Ahead of their opening day clash against Sheffield United, two new signings have come in. An undisclosed fee was paid for Stefan Teitur Thordarson to Silkeborg IF and before him came Sam Greenwood on loan from Leeds United.

A few players have departed too with Lewis Leigh going to Bromley for an undisclosed fee. North End also saw their long-serving captain Alan Browne depart but there was no fee received for him. Greg Cunningham and Ben Woodburn on the other hand were allowed to leave for free after not being offered new deals and they subsequently joined Galway United and Salford City.

Elsewhere in the Championship, there’s been some big money transfers. Hull City sold Jaden Philogene to Aston Villa for a fee of around £13m, and so they will reinvest that back in to the squad. The Tigers signed right-back Cody Drameh after he turned down a new deal at Leeds.

All 24 Championship clubs have done business in some way with some trying to make a profit whilst others are proper going for it. Here, we take a look at what the balance sheets look like so far for every deal done in the second tier.