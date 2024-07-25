'I am looking' - Ryan Lowe pondering Preston North End idea raised last season

Ryan Lowe is looking for some Preston North End players to step up this season. (Image: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The outlook of Preston North End's squad might look different this season admits the manager.

Ryan Lowe has admitted he has been impressed by the leadership skills displayed by Preston North End new boy Stefan Thordarson.

Thordarson is the Lilywhites' second signing of the summer after joining for an undisclosed fee from Danish side Silkeborg IF. The Icelandic midfielder is testing himself in a new country, and already he has earned the praise of his new manager.

Despite losing 1-0 to Lincoln City in a pre-season friendly, Thordarson was a leading presence, and tried to get his side back in to the game. He has been viewed as someone who could play an influential role both on and off the pitch this term.

"I saw that side of him against Lincoln, where he showed that real leadership," said Lowe.

"It was something I had spoken about, because I am looking for that type of leadership group and who could potentially be in that - if we do have one. You can see his character with the way he is - it's excellent. He's definitely got those leadership qualities.”

The dynamic of North End's squad will have changed this summer following the departures of Alan Browne and Greg Cunningham. Browne was of course the club captain, whilst Cunningham was an influential figure in the changing room because of his experience and his association with PNE.

Another change this season is that Ched Evans has joined the coaching staff. The 35-year-old was out of contract, but has taken his first steps on the coaching ladder by joining Lowe's backroom staff.

"Greg and Browney were fantastic around the place and good with the players,” added Lowe.

“Ched has always been that. Whitey obviously stepped up to it when Browney wasn't playing. So, it's just sort of rolled into it nicely. I want more leaders. I think there are players in there who can be more of a leader. And when one goes, someone always has to step up.