One of Preston North End’s potential promotion rivals for next season have been dealt a major blow after Sheffield United were handed a points deduction by the EFL.

The Blades resume their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League on Saturday when they visit Brentford - but they will travel to Gtech Community Stadium reeling from the news they will start next season with a two-point deduction if they are unsuccessful in their bid to avoid the drop into the Championship.

The punishment has been imposed on the Bramall Lane club after they defaulted on payments to other clubs during the 2022/23 season, when they earned promotion back into the Premier League as runners-up behind champions Burnley. However, the deduction will only come into action when the Blades start a season in the Championship and will not be used if they remain in the top flight.

An EFL statement released on Thursday afternoon read: “An independent Disciplinary Commission (IDC) has determined that Sheffield United Football Club are to be deducted two points at the start of the next season the Club is in the EFL’s jurisdiction, with a further two points suspended until the end of that same season.

“The sanction relates to the 2022/23 season, when the Club defaulted on a number of payments to other Clubs. These defaults cumulatively were in excess of 550 days. The suspended points deduction will be activated if the Club defaults on any payment due to another Club under a transfer or compensation agreement for more than five business days from the due date for payment. The Club has agreed to pay the EFL’s costs in the sum of £310,455.”

The Blades responded to their sanction, saying: “While disappointed to have the deduction imposed upon the return to the EFL and highlighting that awaiting overdue monies from several other clubs affected Sheffield United's financial situation, the club took the view that it was better to reach an agreement which minimised the risks of a higher deduction or further transfer embargoes being imposed, and being distracted by lengthy and costly legal proceedings. The club is now in a position to close this matter and concentrate on the future.”