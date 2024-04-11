The latest form table in the Championship still offers encouragement for Preston North End, who have not given up on a play-off place.

The Lilywhites occupy eighth spot heading into Saturday’s match with Norwich City. It’s a huge clash at Deepdale, with the Canaries sitting in sixth - five points ahead of Preston, with one more game played. As the campaign approaches its conclusion, competition is fierce throughout the table - from the title race, play-off hunt and survival scrap at the bottom.