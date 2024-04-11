New Championship form table as Preston North End, QPR and West Brom good, Leicester City and Sunderland bad
The latest form table in the Championship still offers encouragement for Preston North End, who have not given up on a play-off place.
The Lilywhites occupy eighth spot heading into Saturday’s match with Norwich City. It’s a huge clash at Deepdale, with the Canaries sitting in sixth - five points ahead of Preston, with one more game played. As the campaign approaches its conclusion, competition is fierce throughout the table - from the title race, play-off hunt and survival scrap at the bottom.
With all of that in mind, here is the form table based on the last 10 Championship fixtures.
