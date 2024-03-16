Preston North End are now putting the final touches on their preparations to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, hoping to remain in the playoff conversation. North End head into this weekend five points off the playoff pace, they can afford few mistakes if they are going to make a run for the top six.

With two games without a win, Preston need to take all three points on Saturday, but no away game is easy in the Championship. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest home attendance table to see where North End's average ranks among their rivals.