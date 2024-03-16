Championship attendance table: How Preston compare to Sunderland, Leeds United and rivals - gallery

A look at the latest Championship attendance table to see where Preston North End rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Mar 2024, 09:03 GMT

Preston North End are now putting the final touches on their preparations to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, hoping to remain in the playoff conversation. North End head into this weekend five points off the playoff pace, they can afford few mistakes if they are going to make a run for the top six.

With two games without a win, Preston need to take all three points on Saturday, but no away game is easy in the Championship. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest home attendance table to see where North End's average ranks among their rivals.

Average attendance: 10,737

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,737

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 14,882

2. 23rd — Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 14,882

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,324

3. 23rd — Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,324

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,416

4. 21st — Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,416

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.