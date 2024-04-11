Josh Sargent celebrates

Norwich City look set to be without star striker Josh Sargent, for Saturday’s trip to Preston North End.

In a crunch match at Deepdale, in the race for the play-offs, sixth placed Norwich are expected to be missing their top two goal scorers. Jonathan Rowe has been out since mid-February, with a hamstring issue - and now Sargent, who has stepped up to the plate in Rowe’s absence, has suffered a blow.

"Josh went off after 60 minutes with some quad tightness,” said Norwich City boss, David Wagner. “He is a doubt, because he was not able to train (on Thursday). To be fair, the last couple of weeks in terms of training it has been all good, and he has been able to follow the regime. He has played now a lot of 90 minutes, and then Tuesday night, he felt his quad.

“This is why we got him off. There are some further games after Saturday, and hopefully a few more after the regular season as well. We have to be smart about when we use each player. On Tuesday, Shane Duffy got a rest after he was very fatigued in his first 90 minutes against Ipswich, and Danny Batth came in. He did great to support us and Duffy at this moment.”