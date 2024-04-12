Preston North End's average away Championship attendance compared to Cardiff, Sunderland and Plymouth
Preston North End have made Deepdale a fortress in their best attempts to try and reach the Championship play-offs.
Home form is key when you're trying to achieve your respective goal, but anything on the road is a bonus. This weekend, PNE host play-off rivals Norwich City in a match that will play a significant bearing on who finishes in the top six.
North End have an average of 16,600 fans at their home games which places them 19th in the division. Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United are all below them in regards to getting fans through the turnstiles.
PNE have more away games than home to finish off the season and supporters will be keen to support their team. A rearranged match against Southampton at St Mary's takes place next Tuesday in front of the Sky Sports television cameras and then next week, their match against QPR at Loftus Road is also being televised. North End's season will then conclude at 12.30 pm at the Hawthorns against West Brom who have yet to secure their place in the top six.
Travelling across England and to Wales in the case of Cardiff City and Swansea City can be expensive, but there will be some fans out there who have been to almost every away match this season. Credit to those who have supported Ryan Lowe both home and way this term.
Football is a competitive sport and that can move to the stands too. Supporters of their club will always be keen to see how they fare against their counterparts. Thankfully we can do that as we've ranked all 24 teams in terms of average away attendances. All the information comes from EFL website The 72.
