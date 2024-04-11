Callum Robinson celebrates

Ex-Preston North End star Callum Robinson will not be in the Cardiff City squad until further notice - due to disciplinary issues.

After the Bluebirds’ 1-0 win at Birmingham City, in midweek, manager Erol Bulut confirmed that Robinson, as well as defender Mahlon Romeo, had been bombed out. Cardiff, who sit in 11th spot on 59 points, only named a 19-man squad at St Andrew’s.

"No, they are not injured.” said Bulut. “It's a disciplinary penalty from my side. We don’t need to speak about this. It is internal that we cleared it. I spoke with the player. I said at the start of the season, discipline and respect are the most important things for me. They were a little bit away from that. That's why they were not with us."

When asked if their penalty was just for Birmingham away, Bulut said: "For Mahlon, yes. For Robbo, no. We will see. We will have to have discussions about that. We will have a talk with [Romeo], but he will be back (for Millwall)."