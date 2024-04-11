Cardiff City boss axes ex-Preston North End favourite for disciplinary issue - along with former Millwall man
Ex-Preston North End star Callum Robinson will not be in the Cardiff City squad until further notice - due to disciplinary issues.
After the Bluebirds’ 1-0 win at Birmingham City, in midweek, manager Erol Bulut confirmed that Robinson, as well as defender Mahlon Romeo, had been bombed out. Cardiff, who sit in 11th spot on 59 points, only named a 19-man squad at St Andrew’s.
"No, they are not injured.” said Bulut. “It's a disciplinary penalty from my side. We don’t need to speak about this. It is internal that we cleared it. I spoke with the player. I said at the start of the season, discipline and respect are the most important things for me. They were a little bit away from that. That's why they were not with us."
When asked if their penalty was just for Birmingham away, Bulut said: "For Mahlon, yes. For Robbo, no. We will see. We will have to have discussions about that. We will have a talk with [Romeo], but he will be back (for Millwall)."
Robinson signed for Cardiff in the summer of 2022, following speculation about a possible return to Deepdale - where he left in 2019. The former Sheffield United and West Brom man scored seven goals in 23 appearances, last campaign. This season, he has netted three times in 24 outings - with game time up and down, under Bulut. Robinson was absent between January and March through injury, but has competition from the likes of Karlan Grant, Josh Bowler, Rubin Colwill and Aaron Ramsey, for a starting spot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.