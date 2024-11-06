PNE man will face his former captain in Wednesday’s clash against Sunderland

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay admits it will be strange to come up against Alan Browne on Wednesday night.

The Irishman left Deepdale after 10-and-a-half years, in the summer. He signed for Sunderland, who head into the midweek encounter sitting top of the Championship table. Browne was Lindsay’s captain for three seasons, with him having taken the armband from the 2020/21 campaign onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, he opted against signing a new contract at Preston and secured a move to the Stadium of Light in mid-July. Since then, Browne has made 10 appearances for the Black Cats and that will become 11 on Wednesday night - with head coach Regis Le Bris confirming the midfielder will play.

Read More 29-year-old outlines Preston North End contract state of play as final year of deal entered

“Obviously, it will be a bit weird,” said Lindsay. “I don’t think I have seen him in the Sunderland shirt yet... as in I’m just used to him playing in a Preston kit. It will be weird, but I guess we will be enemies on the pitch on Wednesday!

“He was a great servant, of course... captain. I really enjoyed him being skipper when he was here and he was just a great lad as well, which is a big thing. But yeah, football is football and he’s gone now. We know each other’s game pretty well, so I’ll be keeping an eye on that.”

Following the exit of Browne - who made 414 appearances for North End - the captaincy was given to Ben Whiteman. The number four wore the armband at Doncaster Rovers earlier in his career and Lindsay only has good things to say about the 28-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah and to be fair, following Alan was going to be difficult,” said Lindsay. “I don’t think people think much about it, even as players - unless you are Whitey, obviously. It’s a big thing, but I think he feels he’s coming into his own.

“He’s got the personality to do it and is a good leader, so if anyone can, Whitey can. I am really, really close to Whitey in the changing room and I’d like to think he’d lean on me - as well as the older boys in the squad. I think he does and from what I’ve seen, he was a ready made captain really.”