Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is ready to lock horns with Championship league leaders Sunderland.

The Lilywhites are back under the Deepdale lights on Wednesday night, following their frustrating 1-3 home defeat against Bristol City. Now, it’s on to facing a team sitting top of the table after 13 games - with Regis Le Bris having slotted in seamlessly as Sunderland head coach.

Here’s everything the North End chief had to say, on PNE’s upcoming opponents...

How are you expecting Sunderland to play?

“They won’t change, in terms of how they’ve been preparing and performing,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire. “There are one or two subtle things they do differently, based on how the opposition set up - which we will be prepared for. But, in terms of their style and how they approach the game, they are a team who like to attack, have a lot of the ball, rotations when they attack and the full-backs join in. Wingers are high and wide, then they have got a good, youthful energy when they try and defend as well. So yeah, there is a reason why they are up there and they’re not going to change too much. We are looking forward to what’s going to be a really good game.”

They’ve had a flying season so far... has that surprised you?

“No, because I think they’ve had moments over the last few seasons where their form has been up there with the top teams,” said Heckingbottom. “Their challenge, this season, is sustaining it and staying there for the 46 games. That is one of the unique things about the league we find ourselves in. So, everyone can have good form and good times; it’s having it over those 46 games.”

Sunderland lost Jack Clarke in the summer, which felt like quite a big one. Has Romaine Mundle filled that void?

“Mundle has done well, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “He has still had big moments attacking wise. Listen, they were reliant on Jack Clarke - he did fantastic for them in terms of goals, assists and threats. But, I think there is a bit more balance to them - certainly without the ball. I think there is a real good balance to their team, with threats off both sides. It is not as if they are over-reliant on one player, which would mean the opposition sets up to deal with one threat. Their better balance without the ball has been shown in the goals against as well, so that’s why they are up there on merit... scoring lots of goals and keeping lots of clean sheets. And, a real clear way they want to play.”

There will be a lot of eyes on Alan Browne... obviously a great servant for this club. What kind of role has he been doing there?

“Yeah, he’s been used in different positions,” said Heckingbottom. “He would’ve wanted to play more, but he is in a team that’s playing really well. I know he played at the weekend. When the team has been doing really well, you’ve got to bide your time.”

There’s going to be no Jobe Bellingham. Will that have much impact on them?

“I would expect Browne to then go and play alongside Dan Neil,” said Heckingbottom. “But yeah, they have got other players in that squad. So, I wouldn’t be surprised again if there’s one or two in there - signings they’ve developed - who they are not afraid to throw in. The middle of the pitch always is (key), but you’ll never get anything as important as both boxes - as the weekend showed.”

Did you know anything about their manager before he came to Sunderland?

“No... I’ve seen a bit of them this season, which is the first time I have watched any of his teams - how they play and how they perform,” said Heckingbottom. “But, it’s evident... I think Sunderland recruit their managers and coaches in a way where they look at their style, personality and whether they fit how they want to play. They would say they have got it wrong a couple of times, which has been evident in moving a couple of people along. However, they’re obviously really sure that this manager wants to play the same way and fits, idealistically, into how they see the game - and want to develop players. So far, they have been proved right.”