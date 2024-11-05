George Hodgson's predicted Preston North End XI v Sunderland as two changes made

By George Hodgson
Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 16:59 BST

It's the Black Cats at home for PNE on Wednesday night

Preston North End are back at Deepdale tomorrow night as they host Sunderland in the Championship.

It’s the league leaders who provide the next test for Paul Heckingbottom’s team - former Lilywhites captain Alan Browne is set to go up against the club he represented for 10-and-a-half years. North End are looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s 1-3 defeat to Bristol City.

Changes in defence are not anticipated, or between the sticks. But, in midfield and further up the pitch it would not be a surprise to see things freshened up. Ali McCann is on four bookings, but has been a key man for PNE lately and will likely retain his place.

The form of captain Ben Whiteman is under the microscope from supporters, though Heckingbottom has stuck by the number four whenever he has been available. With Robbie Brady out injured - and PNE set to face a side who play 4-3-3 - a second league start could come the way of Jeppe Okkels.

The Dane caught the eye in defeat to Arsenal, but is viewed purely as a winger option by the North End chief - not a wing-back. Elsewhere, Duane Holmes is one player firmly in the frame for a return to the side. One, or more, of Sam Greenwood, Mads Frokjaer and Brad Potts could drop out. Up top, it’ll surely be Emil Riis to lead the line again - in the absence of Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic.

Here’s our predicted PNE XI to start against Regis Le Bris’ side!

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. RB: Kaine Kesler Hayden

CameraSport - Rich Linley

3. CB: Jordan Storey

CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

4. CB: Liam Lindsay

CameraSport - Dave Howarth

