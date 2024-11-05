The defender has been a regular again this season for PNE

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay is yet to hear any news over a new contract at Deepdale.

The number six has started 12 of the 13 Championship games this season, with him having missed the trip to Middlesbrough through suspension. Over the last two-and-a-half years, the centre-back has established himself as a regular in the heart of Preston’s defence.

Earlier this campaign, Lindsay earned his first call-up to the Scotland squad - though he did not feature in either of the Nations League games. North End signed him permanently in the summer of 2021, after his loan move from Stoke City.

Since then, the 29-year-old has racked up 131 appearances for the Lilywhites and scored five goals - the most memorable of those his last minute winner, away to Blackburn Rovers last season. He is, though, in the final year of his contract at Deepdale.

Lindsay is not the only one in that boat, with several North End players’ deals up in 2025 as well. Fellow defensive regulars, Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes, are two to mention. It’s a situation manager Paul Heckingbottom has been calm over - and Lindsay is in a similar position.

When asked if an offer has been made, Lindsay told the Lancashire Post: “No, nothing to say! I don’t really know. I leave that stuff to the agent; just let me know when things need to be said, then take it from there. But, I have not heard much. No, (it doesn’t affect me), of course not. I have been in this position a couple of times... so I’ll just keep going.”