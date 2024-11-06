Preston North End v Sunderland injury news as 12 out for Championship clash

Preston North End entertain Sunderland at Deepdale for the second time this season as they host them in the EFL Championship on Wednesday night.

The two sides met in the Carabao Cup in August, in the first match after Ryan Lowe's departure. On that night, Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer were on target as PNE triumphed 2-0 to progress. A couple of months on, the two sides are now playing for three points - and Paul Heckingbottom is in charge of the hosts, rather than former caretaker boss Mike Marsh.

The match sees Alan Browne return to the club he called home for a decade. The 29-year-old departed Lancashire this summer, but wasn’t in the squad for the EFL Cup clash in August. And so, after starting at the weekend, he could line up against his former team mates on Wednesday. North End have a pretty good record when it comes to playing at home, in midweek.

They're unbeaten in their last 20 league games, which only Manchester City can better across English football's top four tiers. Heckingbottom has a decent record against the Black Cats too - he is unbeaten in his last five matches against them, in the EFL. The international break is approaching, but there are two more fixtures to get through.

Here is the full list of players that are set to miss out on playing for North End and Sunderland on Wednesday night...

Robbie Brady - out The Irishman is sidelined for a few weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Robbie Brady - out (continued) Stuart McCall: "Robbie, I was really disappointed for. He is such an infectious character and he's been playing really well of late - certainly since he got into the side. So, that is a big disappointment, but he's in and around the boys."

Will Keane - out Suffered a thigh injury and was given a timeframe of eight weeks for a return.