Preston North End v Sunderland injury news as 12 out for Championship clash

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 6th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 05:01 BST

The Lilywhites play the Black Cats in a mid-week fixture.

Preston North End entertain Sunderland at Deepdale for the second time this season as they host them in the EFL Championship on Wednesday night.

The two sides met in the Carabao Cup in August, in the first match after Ryan Lowe's departure. On that night, Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer were on target as PNE triumphed 2-0 to progress. A couple of months on, the two sides are now playing for three points - and Paul Heckingbottom is in charge of the hosts, rather than former caretaker boss Mike Marsh.

The match sees Alan Browne return to the club he called home for a decade. The 29-year-old departed Lancashire this summer, but wasn’t in the squad for the EFL Cup clash in August. And so, after starting at the weekend, he could line up against his former team mates on Wednesday. North End have a pretty good record when it comes to playing at home, in midweek.

They're unbeaten in their last 20 league games, which only Manchester City can better across English football's top four tiers. Heckingbottom has a decent record against the Black Cats too - he is unbeaten in his last five matches against them, in the EFL. The international break is approaching, but there are two more fixtures to get through.

Here is the full list of players that are set to miss out on playing for North End and Sunderland on Wednesday night...

The Irishman is sidelined for a few weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage.

1. Robbie Brady - out

The Irishman is sidelined for a few weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Stuart McCall: "Robbie, I was really disappointed for. He is such an infectious character and he’s been playing really well of late - certainly since he got into the side. So, that is a big disappointment, but he’s in and around the boys."

2. Robbie Brady - out (continued)

Stuart McCall: "Robbie, I was really disappointed for. He is such an infectious character and he’s been playing really well of late - certainly since he got into the side. So, that is a big disappointment, but he’s in and around the boys." | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Photo Sales
Suffered a thigh injury and was given a timeframe of eight weeks for a return.

3. Will Keane - out

Suffered a thigh injury and was given a timeframe of eight weeks for a return. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Stuart McCall: "Keano has been back on the grass for a wee while now. He is coming along and I think it will be a couple of weeks."

4. Will Keane - out (continued)

Stuart McCall: "Keano has been back on the grass for a wee while now. He is coming along and I think it will be a couple of weeks." | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandChampionshipEFL Championship
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice