PNE host Sunderland on Wednesday night in the Championship

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed that Alan Browne will start against former club Preston North End on Wednesday.

The Lilywhites are back at Deepdale, to face the Championship league leaders. In the summer, Browne brought his 10-and-a-half year stay at Preston to an end - with Sunderland swooping in to sign him on a free transfer.

Since then, the Irishman has made 10 appearances for the Black Cats and netted once - in the away win against Portsmouth. With Jobe Bellingham suspended for three games, Le Bris says Browne will retain his place in the XI, after starting the goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers last time out.

“He will play, and he deserves to play obviously, because he's a great professional with good experience, good leadership - quiet leadership, but strong leadership,” said Le Bris. “Obviously our midfielders played very well since the beginning of the season and for Browney, he needed to wait. But, he knows that that league is so long, that he was sure he'll have opportunities to play. It's now and he did well, so I'm confident for him.”

While Bellingham is out for three games, Sunderland have been handed a boost in midfield - with the news that Chris Rigg is fit to feature in Lancashire. The 17-year-old was withdrawn from the squad to face QPR, due to a chest concern.

“Obviously, when we think about a problem in the chest we can think many, many, many things about the issue,” said Le Bris. “But fortunately, it wasn't bad and he trained very well this morning - so I'm very pleased for sure. Pleased for him and pleased for the team, because he's very important for us.

“For the balance of the team, it's very interesting on that side with Patrick (Roberts), with Trai (Hume). They are playing so well in that triangle and when you lose an element like that, we need to recreate or rebuild something new - so you need time and sometimes it's different with a different output. But, it's important for us and I'm happy he will be in the team for Preston.”

It’ll be the second visit to Deepdale for Le Bris and co, this season. North End ran out 2-0 winners in August’s Carabao Cup clash - which was overseen by caretaker boss Mike Marsh. Since then, Paul Heckingbottom has come through the door and managed 14 games across all competitions. Le Bris is expecting a high-octane contest, under the lights.

“They try to push,” said Le Bris. “They try to use the man-for-man marking... and it's not a passive opponent. I'm sure that Preston won't be passive against us. They can manage the man-for-man marking, for example. They are strong, they are very intense, so it will be a good challenge for us again after Luton, after QPR.”