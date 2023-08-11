Preston North End have brought in six new faces so far this summer. They have the chance to bring in further signings before the end of the window.

The deadline is on 1st September. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Swansea City land midfielder

Swansea City have signed promising attacking midfielder Charlie Patino on loan from Arsenal after his spell at Blackpool last season. The 19-year-old, who is an England youth international, scored three goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders. He has played twice for the Gunners’ first-team so far in his career and is being tipped for a bright future at the Emirates Stadium.

Hull City attacker leaves

Hull City have sold attacker Benjamin Tetteh to Ligue 1 new boys Metz. The Ghana international joined the Tigers last year but struggled with injuries in the last campaign, scoring just once in 17 outings during his time in East Yorkshire. He has now left the MKM Stadium for a new challenge in France.

Sheffield Wednesday bring in another signing

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Momo Diaby on loan from Portimonense SC. The Owls have made him their ninth signing of the summer since their promotion from League One. He has played for Pacos Ferreira and has now moved to England for a fresh start to link up with Xisco Munoz at Hillsborough.

Striker a wanted man